148 Economist by Day, Rapper by Night: Andrew Dougherty (a.k.a. Big Daddy Dough)

What do financial markets and hip-hop have in common? Meet Andrew Dougherty, aka Big Daddy Dough—an economist who spent years analyzing China’s economy by day and rapping about it by night! 🇨🇳🎧 From mastering Mandarin to performing viral rap hits like Beijing State of Mind, Andrew shares his unique journey through China’s evolving landscape, language learning, and the unexpected intersections of finance and music.
Tune in for an insightful and entertaining deep dive into economics, expat life, and hip-hop in China! 🔥💡
