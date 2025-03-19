Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#148 Economist by Day, Rapper by Night: Andrew Dougherty (a.k.a. Big Daddy Dough)
#148 Economist by Day, Rapper by Night: Andrew Dougherty (a.k.a. Big Daddy Dough)

Mar 19, 2025
What do financial markets and hip-hop have in common? Meet Andrew Dougherty, aka Big Daddy Dough—an economist who spent years analyzing China’s economy by day and rapping about it by night! 🇨🇳🎧 From mastering Mandarin to performing viral rap hits like Beijing State of Mind, Andrew shares his unique journey through China’s evolving landscape, language learning, and the unexpected intersections of finance and music.

Tune in for an insightful and entertaining deep dive into economics, expat life, and hip-hop in China! 🔥💡

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
