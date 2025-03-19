Sinica
#149 Roll for Initiative: How Learning Chinese is Like a Game of Dungeons & Dragons
#149 Roll for Initiative: How Learning Chinese is Like a Game of Dungeons & Dragons

Mar 19, 2025
Ever feel like learning Chinese is a quest full of challenges, unexpected encounters, and level-ups? In this episode, Jared Turner and John Pasden dive into the parallels between mastering Mandarin and playing Dungeons & Dragons! 🎭📖

From XP grinding with vocabulary to navigating tricky grammar dungeons, they break down how adopting a game-like mindset can supercharge your language learning. Plus, hear epic stories from past interviews that highlight the highs, the lows, and the ultimate victories of Chinese learners.

Get ready to roll the dice on your Chinese adventure! 🎲🔥

<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
