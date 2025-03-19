149 Roll for Initiative: How Learning Chinese is Like a Game of Dungeons & Dragons

Ever feel like learning Chinese is a quest full of challenges, unexpected encounters, and level-ups? In this episode, Jared Turner and John Pasden dive into the parallels between mastering Mandarin and playing Dungeons & Dragons! 🎭📖

From XP grinding with vocabulary to navigating tricky grammar dungeons, they break down how adopting a game-like mindset can supercharge your language learning. Plus, hear epic stories from past interviews that highlight the highs, the lows, and the ultimate victories of Chinese learners.

Get ready to roll the dice on your Chinese adventure! 🎲🔥