#151 Charting Your Path to Chinese Fluency: Finding Purpose and Making Progress
#151 Charting Your Path to Chinese Fluency: Finding Purpose and Making Progress

Mar 19, 2025
It’s a new year, and you’re ready to make real progress in your Chinese learning journey! But how do you stay motivated, set achievable goals, and make Chinese a lasting habit? 🤔📖

Join Jared Turner & John Pasden as they break down:
✅ Why most New Year’s resolutions fail & how to avoid it
✅ The importance of finding your WHY in learning Chinese
✅ Practical strategies for consistent progress without burnout
✅ How to use immersion, challenges, & accountability to stay on track

Don’t just say you’ll learn Chinese this year—make it happen! 💪🔥

<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
