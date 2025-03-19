151 Charting Your Path to Chinese Fluency: Finding Purpose and Making Progress

It’s a new year, and you’re ready to make real progress in your Chinese learning journey! But how do you stay motivated, set achievable goals, and make Chinese a lasting habit? 🤔📖

Join Jared Turner & John Pasden as they break down:

✅ Why most New Year’s resolutions fail & how to avoid it

✅ The importance of finding your WHY in learning Chinese

✅ Practical strategies for consistent progress without burnout

✅ How to use immersion, challenges, & accountability to stay on track

Don’t just say you’ll learn Chinese this year—make it happen! 💪🔥