152 Persistence, Connection, and Culture: Joseph Vincent’s Journey from Student to Teacher

What does it take to go from a high school exchange student in Taiwan to a Chinese and Spanish teacher in California? 🌏✨ Joseph Vincent shares his incredible language-learning journey—how a trip to France sparked his passion for languages, how he navigated the challenges of full immersion in Taiwan, and what ultimately led him to teach and inspire the next generation of language learners.

Join Jared Turner as they discuss:

✅ Overcoming the struggles of learning Chinese as a teenager

✅ The importance of immersion, motivation, and cultural connection

✅ Tips for mastering characters, tones, and high-frequency words

✅ Why learning languages can be a life-changing experience

An inspiring episode for Chinese learners, language lovers, and educators alike! 🚀🔥