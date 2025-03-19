Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#152 Persistence, Connection, and Culture: Joseph Vincent’s Journey from Student to Teacher
#152 Persistence, Connection, and Culture: Joseph Vincent's Journey from Student to Teacher

Mar 19, 2025
What does it take to go from a high school exchange student in Taiwan to a Chinese and Spanish teacher in California? 🌏✨ Joseph Vincent shares his incredible language-learning journey—how a trip to France sparked his passion for languages, how he navigated the challenges of full immersion in Taiwan, and what ultimately led him to teach and inspire the next generation of language learners.

Join Jared Turner as they discuss:
✅ Overcoming the struggles of learning Chinese as a teenager
✅ The importance of immersion, motivation, and cultural connection
✅ Tips for mastering characters, tones, and high-frequency words
✅ Why learning languages can be a life-changing experience

An inspiring episode for Chinese learners, language lovers, and educators alike! 🚀🔥

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
