154 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese

🎭 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese 🎤😂🇨🇳
What happens when you mix stand-up comedy, Chinese cross-talk (相声), and a deep love for language learning? You get Jesse Appell, a comedian, performer, and tea entrepreneur who mastered the art of making people laugh—in fluent Mandarin!
Join Jared Turner as he chats with Jesse about:
✅ How he went from a curious student to a Fulbright scholar studying Chinese comedy
✅ What it was like apprenticing under a Xiangsheng master for 7 years
✅ The challenges & absurdities of running a comedy club in China
✅ How humor helps bridge language & cultural gaps
If you’ve ever wondered how language learning, laughter, and cultural exchange go hand in hand—this episode is a must-listen! 🎙️🔥
