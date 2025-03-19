154 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese

🎭 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese 🎤😂🇨🇳

What happens when you mix stand-up comedy, Chinese cross-talk (相声), and a deep love for language learning? You get Jesse Appell, a comedian, performer, and tea entrepreneur who mastered the art of making people laugh—in fluent Mandarin!

Join Jared Turner as he chats with Jesse about:

✅ How he went from a curious student to a Fulbright scholar studying Chinese comedy

✅ What it was like apprenticing under a Xiangsheng master for 7 years

✅ The challenges & absurdities of running a comedy club in China

✅ How humor helps bridge language & cultural gaps

If you’ve ever wondered how language learning, laughter, and cultural exchange go hand in hand—this episode is a must-listen! 🎙️🔥