#154 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese
#154 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese

Mar 19, 2025
Transcript

🎭 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese 🎤😂🇨🇳

What happens when you mix stand-up comedy, Chinese cross-talk (相声), and a deep love for language learning? You get Jesse Appell, a comedian, performer, and tea entrepreneur who mastered the art of making people laugh—in fluent Mandarin!

Join Jared Turner as he chats with Jesse about:
✅ How he went from a curious student to a Fulbright scholar studying Chinese comedy
✅ What it was like apprenticing under a Xiangsheng master for 7 years
✅ The challenges & absurdities of running a comedy club in China
✅ How humor helps bridge language & cultural gaps

If you’ve ever wondered how language learning, laughter, and cultural exchange go hand in hand—this episode is a must-listen! 🎙️🔥

<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
