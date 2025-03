154 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese

🎭 Fluent in Funny: Jesse Appell on Learning, Performing, and Laughing in Chinese πŸŽ€πŸ˜‚πŸ‡¨πŸ‡³

What happens when you mix stand-up comedy, Chinese cross-talk (η›Έε£°), and a deep love for language learning? You get Jesse Appell, a comedian, performer, and tea entrepreneur who mastered the art of making people laughβ€”in fluent Mandarin!

Join Jared Turner as he chats with Jesse about:

✠How he went from a curious student to a Fulbright scholar studying Chinese comedy

✠What it was like apprenticing under a Xiangsheng master for 7 years

✠The challenges & absurdities of running a comedy club in China

✠How humor helps bridge language & cultural gaps

If you’ve ever wondered how language learning, laughter, and cultural exchange go hand in handβ€”this episode is a must-listen! πŸŽ™οΈπŸ”₯