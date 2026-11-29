Our phrase of the week is: “a matter of life or death” (生死存亡 shēng sǐ cún wáng)

Context

Tencent is one of China’s most succesful tech companies. It recently celebrated its 28 birthday, But founder, Pony Ma (马化腾), was in no mood for celebrating. At an anniversary event on 11 November he addressed the company’s employees, with a bleak message.

He used cryptic language:

“The waves in the distance have already swallowed one hill after another. You can’t just sit there admiring the view.” “远处浪潮已经吞没一个个山丘，你不能还坐着欣赏。”

He went on to say Tencent was losing in the race for dominance in AI in China. And that Tencent must pivot: half of staff would defend the core businesses, and the other half would focus on new business.

A week later, Tencent’s quarterly results were released.

Operating profit fell by 7 percent. Capex, which was mostly spent on computing power for AI, was more than six times higher than a year earlier. The next day, Tencent’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 6 percent, wiping around HK$220 billion (about USD 28 billion) off its market value.

The results only confirmed what Pony Ma had already signalled. Two days earlier, its official WeChat account had published a summary of Ma’s speech, in language rarely heard in the company’s 28 years:

“We are facing a matter of life or death in this AI revolution. If we don’t actively invest in it and embrace it, we will be disrupted.” “这场智能革命，不主动投入拥抱，就会被颠覆，是生死存亡的命题。”

And with that, we have our Sinica Phrase of the Week.

What it means

“A matter of life or death” (生死存亡) is a classical idiom made up of four characters: “life” (生 shēng), “death” (死 sǐ), “survival” (存 cún) and “ruin” (亡 wáng).

Together, these contrasting meanings describe a moment when everything is at stake, and what happens next decides whether something lives or dies.

The idiom comes from the Zuo Zhuan (左传), one of China’s earliest works of narrative history. It is a commentary on the Spring and Autumn Annals (春秋), the court chronicle of the state of Lu (鲁国). It is credited to Zuo Qiuming (左丘明), a historian of the Spring and Autumn period (770–476 BC). Its accounts of rulers, wars and diplomacy made it a core text of Chinese education for more than two thousand years.

According to the Zuo Zhuan, in 495 BC the ruler of the small state of Zhu, Duke Yin (邾隐公), paid a state visit to his neighbour, Duke Ding of Lu (鲁定公), a ruler of a much larger state. By custom, a visiting ruler presented his host with a piece of jade.

But the two men behaved strangely when they met. Duke Yin, the guest, held the jade too high and kept his face turned upwards, which looked arrogant to his host. Duke Ding, the host, took it too low, with his head bowed and his back bent, which looked weak.

Watching the ceremony was Zigong (子贡), one of Confucius’s best-known students. He made a prediction:

“Judged by the rites, both rulers are close to death. For the rites are the very body of life and death, survival and ruin.” “以礼观之，二君者，皆有死亡焉。夫礼，死生存亡之体也。”

Here, Zigong put “death” (死) before “life” (生). But later writers reversed the order to give the idiom used today.

In making this observation, Zigong’s reasoning was that rulers who could no longer keep basic etiquette had lost their grip. He believed arrogance leads to disorder, and listlessness to illness. That same year, Duke Ding fell ill and died. Confucius remarked that Zigong had been unlucky to be proven right, because it would earn him a reputation.

More than a millennium later, the idiom appears in the Ming dynasty (1368–1644) novel Water Margin (水浒传), one of the four great classical novels of Chinese literature. A man wrongly sentenced to exile says:

“Now this disaster has befallen me and I am being sent into exile in Cangzhou, with no knowing whether I will live or die.” “今小人遭这场横事，配去沧州，生死存亡未保。”

Today, the idiom is translated as “a matter of life or death”, and is used for any situation where survival itself is on the line: a war, a national crisis, or a company facing fierce competition, disruption, or imminent decline. It often appears as the phrase “a life-or-death moment” (生死存亡的关头).

For Pony Ma, Tencent falling behind competitors like ByteDance in China’s AI race is a matter of life or death for the company’s future.

Andrew Methven is the author of RealTime Mandarin, a resource which helps you bridge the gap to real-world fluency in Mandarin, stay informed about China, and communicate with confidence—all through weekly immersion in real news. Subscribe for free here.

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Read more about how this story is being discussed in the Chinese media in this week’s RealTime Mandarin: