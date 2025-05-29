Sinica

Stevan Harrell
4h

Hits very hard personally, even in retirement, to one who has supervised many Chinese Ph.D. students and worked informally with many more, some of whom are now distinguished scholars in China, Hong Kong, and the US, who welcomed a cohort of Chinese undergraduate exchange students every year for 15 years, many of whom are now distinguished scholars in China and the US. and sponsored many Chinese scholars visiting on faculty-level exchanges. I'm not sure in this case, though, that it's The Leader who's behind this, Secretary Rubio was long one of the senators most hostile to China.

Yu Hsing Chen
2h

If the CCP managed to actually put an agent into the Trump cabinet he probably couldn't have done more to damage the US then this.

But obviously, it's hardly just this, though certainly that's adding dynamites to a raging inferno. The much bigger elephant in the room is watching the bi-partisan US support of Israel and them throwing everything they say they're about completely out the window for that and then some.

The backlash of disillusionment is already baked into the cake, the only thing anyone can do at this point in the US going forward is to mitigate the damage to be honest, it'll take decades at least to recover.

