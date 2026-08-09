Our phrase of the week is: “calm meltdown” (平静发疯 píng jìng fā fēng)

Context

Over the past few weeks a song called “I’m so mad” (生气了) has gone viral on the Chinese internet. It’s by Papi Jiang (papi酱) who is one of China’s best-known comedians.

Within two days of its release, I’m so mad had surpassed ten million plays and had close to two million likes across social media platforms.

Jiang wrote the lyrics but everything else was generated by AI. The melody is slow and intentionally cheesy.

The video of I’m so mad is an entertaining journey through conversations Jiang has with people who annoy her. The lyrics are what’s going on inside her head as she gets increasingly frustrated with her annoying friends.

But on the outside at least she remains calm, which is what makes the song so relatable , according to one review of the song:

“There is no wailing, no dramatic breakdown. Just a ‘I’m-completely-done-this-is-ridiculous’ kind of calm meltdown.” 没有大哭大闹的崩溃，透露出一种”算了，不想吵，但真的很无语”的平静发疯。

And with that, we have our Sinica Phrase of the Week.

What it means

“Calm meltdown” is a our translation of a relatively new internet slang expression. It translates literally as “calm” (平静 píngjìng) and “to go mad” (发疯 fāfēng).

It means outwardly composed but inwardly falling apart.

The phrase grew out of an earlier online craze known as “going-mad literature” (发疯文学), where “literature” (文学) is online slang for “-ism”.

That earlier trend took hold on the social platform Douban (豆瓣) in 2021. It began as a style of forum post of “If I don’t go mad, what am I supposed to say?” (我不发疯我说什么). That soon moved into the real world when unhappy shoppers put it to good use, bombarding online customer service desks with melodramatic, going-mad rants to pressure sellers into shipping their orders or giving refunds.

This earlier phrase, “going-mad literature” is loud, theatrical, and cathartic. It’s when you vent about something and you get your way.

But by 2023, a new version emerged called “going mad while staying calm” (在平静中发疯), which some commentators described as the year’s dominant online mood.

And that eventually condensed into the four-character phrase, “calm meltdown” (平静发疯).

Back to Papi酱’s recent viral hit. I’m so angry has brought the phrase further into the mainstream. With her angry lyrics, comic delivery, and deadpan expression, it’s the perfect demonstration of staying calm on the outside while completely flipping out on the inside.

And it could be an early contender for a our 2026 Phrase of the Year!

Andrew Methven is the author of RealTime Mandarin, a resource which helps you bridge the gap to real-world fluency in Mandarin, stay informed about China, and communicate with confidence—all through weekly immersion in real news. Subscribe for free here.