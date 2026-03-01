Our phrase of the week is: “Deeply unsettling” (细思极恐 xì sī jí kǒng)

Context

On February 9, technology company ByteDance released Seedance 2.0, the latest version of its AI video generator.

But just two days later, the Seedance portal for uploading photos was locked and beta access on the mobile app was revoked.

A review video of Seedance 2.0 posted by Tim Pan (潘天鸿), CEO of tech review channel Mediastorm (影视飓风), went viral on the same day.

In the video, Tim uploads a single static photo of himself into Seedance with a simple prompt.

Within seconds, an AI version of Tim appeared on screen and began to speak — identical to the real Tim in every way, with the same voice, tone, and mannerisms.

Tim also discovered:

“What makes it even more deeply unsettling is the perspective. The photo provided only showed the front of Mediastorm’s office building. Yet the AI-generated content automatically panned to the back of the building, rendering the car park in perfect detail — exactly as it appears in reality. This means the AI isn’t just processing the image provided. It has a fundamental understanding of the entire physical space.” 更细思极恐的是视角。上传的照片只是公司大楼的正面，但 AI 自动生成的运镜，居然准确地绕到了大楼的背面，画出了停车场的细节，与现实丝毫不差。这意味着 AI 不是在处理图像，它是在理解物理空间。

And with that, we have our Sinica Phrase of the Week.

What it means

“Deeply unsettling” is a four character phrase which translates directly as “careful” (细), “thought” (思), “extreme” (极), “fear” (恐).

It’s an idiom-like phrase which is a common internet slang term. The meaning is best understood as: “the more carefully you think about it, the more terrifying it becomes.”

The phrase first appeared online around 2012 on microblogging platform Weibo. It was propelled into mainstream use in 2013 in a viral glossary of 49 of the hottest Chinese internet slang terms at the time.

Its author described the surprising impact of the list as “I don’t understand it, but it’s amazing” (不明觉厉) — another classic internet phrase which is still used widely today.

The phrase “deeply unsettling” (细思极恐) is often used in the context of breaking news to describe moments when a seemingly unremarkable story reveals something much darker on closer inspection. It’s when the implications of something are more disturbing than the thing itself.

Which is exactly why it fits this context so perfectly. Tim’s showcase of Seedance 2.0 is at first glance impressive. But it also forces a bigger realisation: anyone with a smartphone can now create convincing deepfakes at virtually no cost. Jobs in the film industry face an existential threat. And the consequences for IP infringement are only beginning to be understood.

The more you think about it, the more deeply unsettling it becomes.

Andrew Methven is the author of RealTime Mandarin, a resource which helps you bridge the gap to real-world fluency in Mandarin, stay informed about China, and communicate with confidence—all through weekly immersion in real news.

