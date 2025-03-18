#138 From Reluctant Traveler to Fluent Speaker: Cleopatra’s Chinese Language Adventure
🌏 From reluctant traveler to fluent Mandarin speaker! 🎙️ Join us as we chat with Cleopatra Wise about her unexpected journey learning Chinese, working in Beijing, and embracing cultural shifts. Tune
Mar 18, 2025
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
