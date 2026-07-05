Our phrase of the week is: “gaming the system ” (卡bug kǎ bug)

Context

As June temperatures have soared past 40°C in Germany, France, the UK and beyond, Europeans are rushing to buy air conditioners.

Only around 20% of European households are air conditioned. Older properties were built for cooler weather, and strict heritage rules limit changes to their exteriors, such as fitting external air conditioning units. So installing one is often either prohibited altogether, or prohibitively expensive.

Yet orders have surged at big Asian manufacturers including Midea (美的), a Chinese white-goods maker headquartered in Foshan in Guangdong.

Midea has designed a product specifically for the European market. It’s called the PortaSplit, which is a portable “split-unit” air conditioner with one part which clips onto the outside windowsill, and a cooling unit which sits on the floor inside.

The PortaSplit’s popularity is because it fits just within strict and varied building rules across different European countries. Its outdoor unit clips onto a windowsill with a simple bracket which means no tools or drilling are required and it counts as an internal appliance on a shelf. Its refrigerant capacity is 1.99kg, just under the French 2kg threshold. In silent mode it runs at 35 decibels, right on the German limit. And its efficiency rating of 6.1 lands just inside the bottom end of Switzerland’s A++ band.

This ingenious design has caught attention in China, and is described with this confusing internet slang phrase:

This is product design at its finest, which has been jokingly called “gaming the system”. Midea’s global, legal and design teams all deserve a hefty year-end bonus. 这种极致的产品定义被戏称为”卡bug”，美的的外贸、法务和设计团队都该集体加年终奖。

And with that, we have our Sinica Phrase of the Week.

What it means

“Gaming the system” is our translation of this slang phrase which starts with the Chinese verb “to jam” or “get stuck” (卡 kǎ) followed by the English word “bug”.

“Bug” is used here in the context of computing. The source of that word dates back to the late 1940s, when Grace Hopper, a computer scientist working on the Mark II machine at Harvard, traced a fault to a moth trapped inside one of its relays. She taped the moth into her logbook and recorded it as the first real “bug” found in a computer. The word stuck, and “bug” became the standard term for a fault or flaw in a computer, program, or application.

The Chinese phrase “jamming the bug” (卡bug) comes from the early days of first-person shooter (FPS) games, which spread through Chinese internet cafés from the early 2000s. These games inevitably had flaws in their map design, and players learned to exploit those faults to their advantage like breaking through a wall, or reaching a spot where no opponent could hit them.

This could be done through certain moves like repeatedly nudging a particular prop in the game, switching weapons, or hitting keys in a certain rhythm to freeze the character in mid-air. This kind of manoeuvre became known as “jamming a bug” (卡bug).

Within gaming, the phrase broadened to cover any trick that exploits a loophole in a game’s settings such as grabbing high-value equipment, skipping past a task, or winning an unfair advantage over other players.

At some point in the last 10 years or so the phrase moved beyond gaming into mainstream use. It’s now used for anything that “games the system” or rules without technically breaking them by finding gaps in a system and slipping through.

Which is why this phrase is the ideal descriptor for Midea’s PortaSplit. The air conditioner doesn’t break any European regulations. Instead it sits deliberately right on the edge of all of them, creating a hugely popular product which has come at the right time for many people overheating in their homes.

Andrew Methven is the author of RealTime Mandarin, a resource which helps you bridge the gap to real-world fluency in Mandarin, stay informed about China, and communicate with confidence—all through weekly immersion in real news. Subscribe for free here.