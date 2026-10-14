Sinica

Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TG's avatar
TG
3h

On rare earths, in no uncertain terms the EU was told ‘You are not the target’. In Chinese eyes, Europe simply doesn’t have a war machine to warrant a restriction.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture