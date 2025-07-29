Sinica

Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
THOMAS REINHART's avatar
THOMAS REINHART
9h

Thanks for this very interesting discussion; I have some sympathies for both sides :-). Personally I would prefer a third way between letting universities "freely" follow illiberal fashions and government intervention in favour of conservative ideology. That third way is tried and tested in economics; it's called competition. Competition between economic agents keeps them honest and on their toes; in the same way, what's needed is healthy competition in the marketplace of ideas. If some universities pursue a DEI agenda, others a MAGA agenda, and yet others do neither and concentrate on science instead, I trust the non-ideological institutions will win out, getting the best teachers, the best students and the most money. So all the government has to do is to ensure there is no monopoly but strong competition, in academe like in the economy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Sinica Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture