Sinica

Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia S's avatar
Marcia S
6h

Thanks for this great post! I love learning about cross-cultural similarities such a common saying to describe out of touch elite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Sinica Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture