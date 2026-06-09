As foreign affairs junkies, we’re blessed with all manner of excellent newsletters and podcasts, but for years and years, one of my main staples has been Mark Leon Goldberg’s Global Dispatches. I have long admired the way Mark consistently covers the parts of the world and the political debates that are often neglected by mainstream outlets.

Today, I’m happy to announce that I have partnered with Global Dispatches to offer a special benefit: paid subscribers to Sinica can now get a 50 percent discount on a one-year subscription to Global Dispatches. I’m delighted to share that the proceeds from this partnership will be divided between the two of us.

This collaboration is part of the NonZero Network, of which both Mark and I are proud members.

To kick off our new partnership, before I head back to Beijing this weekend, and before I pack my computer up, Mark and I will be sitting down for a livestream today at 12:30 PM EDT. We’ll be having a wide-ranging dialogue about how China is responding to its fast-changing international environment, including its evolving strategic relationships in the region and its shifting posture on the global stage.

Paid subscribers to Sinica can take advantage of the special Global Dispatches offer —and I hope to see you on our livestream later today!

I want to highlight one more thing I’m particularly excited about: once I land back in Beijing, I’ll be publishing a nearly two-hour interview with our colleague, Robert Wright, regarding his forthcoming book, The God Test: Artificial Intelligence and Our Coming Cosmic Reckoning. It’s a fascinating conversation, and not surprisingly, it has quite a bit to do with China’s trajectory in the coming years.