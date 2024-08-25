Artwork by Derek zheng for RealTime Mandarin

Our phrase of the week is: "overbearing" (颐指气使 yí zhǐ qì shǐ)

Context

A recent altercation between a food delivery worker and a security guard in Hangzhou has drawn attention on social media.

It began when the delivery rider accidentally damaged a metal barrier while stepping over it as he delivered food to a residential area. On seeing the damage, the security guard at the gate of the compound rushed towards the rider, shouting aggressively.

He grabbed the bike keys to stop the rider leaving, demanding 200 yuan in compensation for the damage.

Desperate to complete his delivery, and not be fined for being late, the delivery worker kneeled on the ground and apologised.

Images of the rider on his knees helplessly in front of the security guard quickly spread online.

In response, dozens of local delivery workers gathered at the scene to protest, demanding an apology from the security guard:

The abuse of power and the overbearing attitude of the security guard towards the delivery worker is seen as the main reason for the escalation of conflict between the two. 认为保安滥用权力、对外卖员颐指气使，是导致双方矛盾激化的主要原因。 Rènwéi bǎo'ān lànyòng quánlì, duì wàimàiyuán yízhǐ qìshǐ, shì dǎozhì shuāngfāng máodùn jīhuà de zhǔyào yuányīn.

And with that we have our Sinica Phrase of the Week!

What it means

"Overbearing" is the translation of a four-character idiom which is composed of two parts: "giving directions by moving the chin" (颐指 yí zhǐ), and "using facial expressions to command others" (气使 qì shǐ).

The origin of the phrase is The Book of Han (汉书 hànshū), a historical text completed in 111 AD, which documents the history of the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC – 9 AD).

The work was composed by Bān Gù 班固 (32–92 CE), a Chinese historian, poet, and politician.

The phrase is found in the chapter, Biography of Gong Yu (贡禹传 Gòngyǔ zhuàn):

With wealth at home and ample power, they would command others with just a glance or a change in expression. 家富势足，目指气使。 Jiā fù shì zú, mù zhǐ qì shǐ.

Here Gong Yu, a high minister of the late Han period, is advising the emperor on the integrity of officialdom, warning the emperor that criminals could still assume office and call themselves virtuous because of the wealth and power of their families, commanding others merely through a glance and their demeanour.

In modern Chinese, it has developed into the four-character idiom, which can be translated as "overbearing" or "condescending", describing the attitude or demeanor of powerful people, or those who believe they are powerful, and who abuse that power over others.

The security guard in Hangzhou was under huge pressure from his employer to keep that compound safe, but he abused his power, and was overbearing and intimidating towards the delivery worker.

Andrew Methven is the author of RealTime Mandarin, a resource to help you learn contemporary Chinese in context, and stay on top of the latest language trends in China.

Read more about how this story is being discussed in the Chinese media in this week’s RealTime Mandarin.