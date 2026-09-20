Our phrase of the week is: “overnight success as a Moutai-tier stock” (立地成茅 lì dì chéng máo)

Context

Unitree Robotics (宇树科技), China’s leading maker of humanoid and quadruped robots, listed on Shanghai’s STAR Market (科创板) on August 19. It was one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year in China.

Trading of its shares opened at 1,100 yuan a share (about $155), a 629% increase on the initial 150.8-yuan issue. The market cap hit 444.9 billion yuan (about $62.7 billion) within minutes.

But it didn’t last. By the close of the first day of trading, the market cap had already dropped by 100 billion yuan. By the end of the fifth day of trading, the share price had fallen from 1,100 yuan to 606 yuan, and the market cap had dropped to 245.2 billion yuan, wiping out more than 200 billion yuan from its peak value.

So despite all the original hype, the market quickly delivered its verdict: Unitree’s spike in valuation was far beyond what the business could support. Low R&D spend, excessive spending on marketing, and limited industrial use of its robots were cited as reasons for the huge sell-off.

As one commentator put it:

“Unitree’s overnight success as a Moutai-tier stock was nothing more than a flash in the pan. It peaked the very moment it made its debut.” 然而，宇树”立地成茅”只是出道即巅峰的昙花一现。

And with that, we have our Sinica Phrase of the Week.

What it means

“Overnight success as a Moutai-tier stock” (”立地成茅” lì dì chéng máo) is a twist on the older four-character phrase “to become a Buddha on the spot” (立地成佛 lì dì chéng fó). It comes from the fuller line which translates directly as: “Put down the butcher’s knife, and become a Buddha on the spot” (放下屠刀，立地成佛).

This expression was first recorded in the Song-dynasty Buddhist text Wudeng Huiyuan (五灯会元), compiled by the monk Shiji Pu (释普济):

“Guang’e was a man who kills without blinking. But when he stopped his wrongdoing, even he could become a man of virtue.” 广额正是个杀人不眨眼底汉。放下屠刀，立地成佛。

The idiom belongs to Chan (Zen) Buddhism’s teaching of “sudden enlightenment” (顿悟). The idea is that anyone has the capacity for enlightenment, and can achieve it the instant they let go of their worst impulses.

The phrase has long since moved beyond this religious context, and is applied more widely to anyone who turns their situation around in an instant.

This week’s pun is itself a modern set phrase. It swaps out the character “Buddha” (佛) for the first character of the Chinese liquor brand, “Moutai” (茅 máo).

This character is an informal suffix investors attach to whichever company leads its sector. It’s a shorthand borrowed from Kweichow Moutai, long the country’s most valuable and expensive listed stock. For example, solar equipment maker Longi Green Energy (隆基绿能) is nicknamed “solar Moutai” (光伏茅).

So the pun in this modern phrase is translated as “to become a Moutai-tier stock on the spot,” and refers to a company that becomes its sector’s undisputed leader the instant it lists.

Applied to Unitree, it’s a joke that pokes fun at the company. Its shares were priced at Moutai-grade the moment trading opened, but that didn’t last. To become and remain as the “Moutai of robotics” (机器人茅) will take much longer.

Andrew Methven is the author of RealTime Mandarin, a resource which helps you bridge the gap to real-world fluency in Mandarin, stay informed about China, and communicate with confidence—all through weekly immersion in real news. Subscribe for free here.