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David Schak
2h

AS someone who taught anthropology for over 40 years, I can understand that at one level (employers not seeing that graduates had any job-ready skills), but interestingly, about 20 years ago the Taiwan government decided that it had enough STEM graduates and needed more emphasis on the humanities and social sciences

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