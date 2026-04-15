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The Gadfly Doctrine
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A coherent liberal economic order, rooted in the universal right of individuals to pursue economic self-advancement without arbitrary discrimination, cannot justify restricting Chinese citizens’ access to global markets on the basis of national scale. At the individual level of analysis, Spanish residents exported approximately 8,950 US dollars per person in goods in 2025 (total 445.1 billion US dollars for a population of 49.7 million), while Chinese citizens exported roughly 2,670 US dollars per person (total 3.77 trillion US dollars for a population of approximately 1.41 billion) (World’s Top Exports 2026; China Customs 2026).

This persistent 3.4-fold disparity reveals that individual Chinese economic agents remain far less export-intensive than their Spanish counterparts. Liberal principles, classically affirming equal liberty for persons rather than aggregates, demand that every individual, regardless of nationality, enjoy the same opportunity to engage in productive exchange and realise their potential. Imposing barriers on China’s export-led growth selectively denies this right to over one billion people, betraying liberalism’s universalist core. Such structural discomfort with scale exposes an illiberal double standard: openness for the few, containment for the many. True liberalism evaluates economic agency by persons, not passports.

References

China Customs. 2026. China’s total export and import values, Dec 2025. Beijing: General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.

World’s Top Exports. 2026. Spain’s top 10 exports. Available at: https://www.worldstopexports.com/spains-top-10-exports/ (accessed 14 April 2026).

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