A few days ago I shared with you a new course by Sinica Phrase of the Week columnist, Andrew Methven:

Interactive Mandarin for Beginners.

It’s a fully interactive 12-week program that teaches you characters, vocabulary, grammar, reading, listening, and speaking — all together, all through real Chinese news stories.

You’ll be learning in a community of learners like you, getting direct feedback from Andrew and his team of native speakers throughout the program.

It’s perfect if you’ve been learning Chinese for a few months or years but never found something that felt right.

Or if you’re still stuck at beginner level, struggling to find engaging, real-world content at your level.

Today is the last day to join this cohort — enrolment closes tonight.

The program kicks off tomorrow, on Sunday 3 May.

→ Find out more and join here!

Interactive Mandarin for Beginners

You’re helping Sinica when you sign up — and learning Chinese the right way!