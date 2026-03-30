Sixteen years ago, on April 1, 2010 — yes, April Fools’ Day, make of that what you will — Jeremy Goldkorn and I sat down in Dave Lancashire’s Beijing apartment and hit record. We had no real plan, no production budget, and only the vaguest notion that anyone would listen. What came out of that session was the first episode of Sinica.

Sixteen years. 600+ episodes. One co-founder who has since moved on to other things, and one who apparently cannot take a hint.

I’ve kept Sinica going because I genuinely believe this conversation matters, perhaps more than ever. It matters how the world thinks and talks about China, and what’s at stake in getting it right very much matters. And I’ve been able to keep going because of people like you, who have listened, argued, shared episodes, and — for those of you who have become paying subscribers — put real money behind the work. I’m more grateful for that than I know how to say without becoming maudlin.

So: in honor of Sinica’s Sweet 16, I’m offering non-paying subscribers 25% off an annual subscription — dropping from $88 to $66/year. That’s less than $1.30 an episode, and there’s all the other podcasts and essays on top of that — all for what I immodestly believe is some of the most substantive English-language coverage of China anywhere. Save now through April 4.

If you’ve ever thought about upgrading, this is a good moment. And if you’d rather not, no hard feelings — I’m glad you’re here either way.

Thank you for sixteen years. Click here to keep it going!