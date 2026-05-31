Sinica

Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Miles's avatar
Mike Miles
17h

I have sent a copy of your article to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). They host a weekly program titled "Under The Influence". It is all about creative ways to advertise. Your latest Podcast presents a great example of people using large social networks to build their brand (I would refer to it as "face" in China). It also demonstrates that smart people will see trends like this and jump on them to create business opportunities ("Pictures of your run - $31!!!). I read every Podcast that you send me. Keep up the great work - perhaps see you on my next trip to China.

Reply
Share
1 reply
David Schak's avatar
David Schak
12h

How does social currency differ from status symbol

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture