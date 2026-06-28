Our phrase of the week is: “The Card Master” (卡牌大师 kǎ pái dà shī)

Context

At the 2026 World Cup, which kicked off on June 11, China's national team is absent again. In fact, Team China hasn't qualified for the tournament since 2002.

There is, however, one Chinese representative on the pitch: head referee Ma Ning (马宁). His first match was Ecuador versus Curaçao on June 20, which drew over 10 million Chinese viewers on social media platform RED.

Born in 1979, Ma Ning started his career as a university PE teacher in Wuxi. He began refereeing as a hobby in his spare time. At age 26, he came top of the Chinese Football Association’s national referee programme, then worked his way up from the lower leagues to the Chinese Super League, making international referee in 2011.

He made the officials’ list for Qatar 2022 but only as fourth official and VAR assistant, never taking charge of a match. That looked like his last chance, yet he trained four more years and, against the odds, made the refereeing squad for this World Cup at 47.

Ma Ning is a hit with fans in China. But not just because he is China’s “only starter” (唯一首发) on the pitch at the World Cup. It’s his unforgiving, principled style which has won fans over and given rise to his nickname:

Within the profession, he’s known as “The Card Master.” It’s not a jab, but a respectful acknowledgement. His approach on the pitch is simple to the point of stubbornness: he follows the rules, not a player’s reputation. 业内人送他外号“卡牌大师”。这不是调侃，是带着敬畏的认可。他的赛场逻辑简单到近乎固执：只认规则，不认脸。

And with that, we have our Sinica Phrase of the Week.

What it means

"Card Master" (卡牌大师 kǎ pái dà shī) is an internet slang phrase which came from online gaming and is now the nickname given to Ma Ning.

It’s origin is League of Legends (英雄联盟), the hugely popular online battle game, and the source of many other well-known internet slang phrases. The “Card Master” (卡牌大师) is a characters in the game. He’s a champion who fights by hurling playing cards, and is known in English as Twisted Fate.

The Card Master is a notorious yet charming gambler and con man. He is world-famous for his skill with a deck of cards and always keeps an ace up his sleeve. Everything he does revolves around cards: he flings them at enemies, draws blue, red or gold cards for different effects, and has a signature move that reveals every opponent on the map.

The nickname crossed over into football, and onto Ma Ning himself, after a notorious Shanghai derby in May 2015, between Shanghai SIPG (上海上港) and Shanghai Shenhua (上海申花). During that match he handed out 12 cards in total: nine yellow and three red. His liberal use of cards drew the comparison to the Card Master in League of Legends, and the name stuck.

Ma Ning has since become a superstar in China, and his nickname “Card Master” has followed him as an admiring nod to his adherence to the rules, and his willingness to punish any player who breaks them, no matter how big the name.

With China’s national team watching from home, Chinese football fans have turned to the Card Master for someone to support at the World Cup, calling him the most neutral official at the tournament.

Andrew Methven is the author of RealTime Mandarin, a resource which helps you bridge the gap to real-world fluency in Mandarin, stay informed about China, and communicate with confidence—all through weekly immersion in real news. Subscribe for free here.