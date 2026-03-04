Sinica

Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julian Macfarlane's avatar
Julian Macfarlane
1h

Excellent. Thank you. I write a lot on this subject and your post helps me hugely.

Reply
Share
Frank Ashe's avatar
Frank Ashe
3m

I enjoyed reading this. Lots of things to think about.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture