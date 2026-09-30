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dolores ibarruri's avatar
dolores ibarruri
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Fantastic stuff as always, I think you hit the nail right on the head on the generational shift that is happening in terms of re-evaluating China. I think of my own shift on this issue as an early forerunner of this trend, I am right on the cusp of the Milennial/Gen Z divide and started my shift on China around 2019 when I realised there was something more to that place than the crony capitalist workshop of the world I had unthinkingly written it off as. It's as you put it- here was an example of successful development and poverty alleviation that totally broke the mould of our expectations of the path that latecomer countries can or should be able to take and that fascinated me. That doesn't mean I'm not clear eyed about the problems or risks entailed by the model China has pursued. Having just returned from a trip to China I'm definitely convinced of the need for Beijing to move quickly on boosting demand, raising the consumption share, and fixing many of the structural challenges facing the economy. But what I also see is the kind of everyday abundance and high quality infrastructure that I deeply want for both my countries (one of them a member of the G7 the other very much a developing country). It's certainly been a lonely few years prior to 2025! And even after that the contrast in views between young people and older generations is stark. Just last year when I was planning a trip to Beijing I was told by multiple well educated and apparently worldly European over-65s that I would be dragged away by China's secret police, that I would be fed cockroaches and cat meat by unscrupulous restauranteurs and that all my data would be scanned and stolen by a mysterious device wielded by Chinese border control guards. Shockingly, none of those things happened.

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