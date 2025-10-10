There once was a master locksmith who dwelt at the summit of a great mountain. For generations unnumbered, his house had wrought the finest locks in all the realm — mechanisms of such cunning device that no door secured thereby could be opened save by his keys. The locksmith waxed proud, and in time refused to sell his most excellent locks to a merchant who had his dwelling in the valley below.

“Thou shalt have none of my perfected locks,” declared the locksmith. “For I fear thou wilt study them closely, fashion copies thereof, and one day become a rival to my craft. Worse still, thou mightest use them to secure vaults that I cannot open.”

The locksmith went further still. He sent word to all the neighbouring villages: “Whosoever maketh use of my tools — yea, even if they be not bound as my apprentices, even if they have merely learned from one who once laboured in my shop — may not sell their locks unto the merchant in the valley. This is my ordinance, and it doth now apply even to those who hold but half-interest in your workshops.”

The locksmith had also proclaimed: “Any wares fashioned with my locksmithing arts, or containing even the smallest portion of my designs — yea, even those made in foreign lands by foreign hands — shall require a writ of permission from me ere they be sold to the merchant. For my craft reacheth far beyond mine own workshop, and I shall govern the fruit of my knowledge wheresoever it may travel.”

The merchant in the valley was indeed building his own locksmith’s establishment, and the master’s prohibitions did sorely hinder his progress. The merchant’s locks were not yet so cunningly made, his tumblers not so smooth, his keys not so true.

But what the master locksmith had forgotten, in his exceeding pride, was this: though he forged the most excellent locks, every hinge, handle, and fitting upon his workshop doors was fashioned of a special metal — strong, light, and well-nigh impossible to corrupt — that came from mines in the merchant’s valley. For generations, the merchant’s people had dug these metals from the bowels of the earth and mastered their refinement above all others. Five-and-ninety parts in every hundred of such metal in all the known world came from these very mines.

The locksmith had said within himself: “Surely there be other mines. Surely I am not beholden to him.” But in very truth, no other mines had been opened. The work was arduous, foul, and required many years to master. The locksmith had grown so fixed upon his locks that he had failed to mark how his foundation rested upon another man’s ore.

Now it happened that the locksmith and the merchant, perceiving that their quarrel had grown most bitter and threatened the commerce of the entire realm, had agreed to meet and seek some resolution to their differences. The meeting was appointed for a fortnight hence, and both parties had sent forth heralds to announce their intent to parley in good faith.

But on the very eve of this appointed meeting, the merchant sent forth his own proclamation: “All who dwell beyond my lands must obtain from me a writ of permission ere they export any wares containing even one part in a thousand of my valley’s metals, or fashioned by means of my arts of mining, refining, or metalworking.”

The merchant added moreover: “My people are henceforth forbidden to render assistance in the mining, processing, or fashioning of metals beyond my valley’s bounds, save they obtain approval from my council.”

The locksmith’s countenance grew ashen. He looked down upon his workshop — upon the doorframes he had wrought, upon the very tools wherewith he made his locks. Well-nigh everything contained the merchant’s metal. To prevent what he termed “misuse” of these minerals in matters of war and other weighty affairs, the merchant announced that those enterprises bound to martial pursuits would be denied all writs of permission.

The locksmith perceived, too late, that whilst he had been congratulating himself for his mastery over locks, he had failed to secure dominion over the hinges. One who observed these matters described the merchant’s edict as reaching far beyond the raw materials themselves, touching even the knowledge and arts of their working.

In the market square, folk whispered: “The locksmith believed his craft made him invincible. He supposed his skill placed all advantage in his hands. But he hath learned, to his great shame, that he who controlleth the foundation controlleth the house — howsoever fine its doors may be.”