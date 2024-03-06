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Javier Borràs Arumí's avatar
Javier Borràs Arumí
Mar 8, 2024

Kaiser, have you read "From Empire to Nation State: Ethnic Politics in China" by Yan Sun? For me, it has been the most revealing work I read in the area of Chinese ethnic policies. It contains a lot of fieldwork in Xinjiang and Tibet, and plenty of analysis of primary sources in Chinese. It has generated a strong (but civilized debate) with James Millward and James Leibold. I think it might partly answer the "ethnic question" you raise in your article. Also, I think Yan Sun herself would be great podcast material.

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