Since going from the Forbes Rich List to jail is practically an escalator in China, being 低调 (low key) is obviously the smart way for business people to be. That bet that Lei Jun put on with Gree CEO Dong Mingzhu always got me thinking that one of them would end up as the Bo Xilai of the business world

