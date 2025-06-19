Sinica

Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Welt's avatar
Howard Welt
38m

I think you may want to look at Ray Dalio’s The Changing World Order. It explains both the economic logic and cultural basis for things that you touch on. A lot of good detail on both the US and China in the framework of monetary systems.

https://economicprinciples.org/

And I also liked Labatut’s book, though it didn’t lead me to think about China.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Sinica Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture