I’ve been doing this column — with a brief hiatus — for about three years, exploring aspects of China’s history from the third century to the 21st. I’ve construed “China’s history” very broadly, including adventures of Chinese abroad, and of foreigners in China, and overseas Chinese communities.

One element of China’s history that I have tried consistently to emphasize is its global context. Rarely do events in one country (however that country is defined) occur without influence from or on others. And that applies to authors as well as subjects. So, writing in the United States on the eve of a presidential election that has been unprecedented in many ways, I thought it appropriate to turn to an event that touches on the histories of both China and the United States, and specifically one that fed into a presidential election with historical policy implications amid rising anti-immigration sentiments and charges of voter fraud.