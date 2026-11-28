0:00 -1:08:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Transcript (courtesy of the fantastic CadreScripts) further down the page. Image by Keya Zhou. Listen in the embedded player above!

This week on Sinica, my good friend Samm Sacks joins me as co-host for a conversation with Matt Duss, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy and, for years, Bernie Sanders’s foreign policy advisor. Matt edited the new volume A World for All, and just after the midterms he published an essay in Foreign Affairs urging the incoming Congress to launch a foreign policy revolution. That essay never mentions China, so Samm and I asked him about China: why progressives have such trouble placing it, what to make of Trump’s détente, the fight over chips and the tech oligarchs, Taiwan, and the temptation for Democrats to run to the right in 2028.

01:41 — Kaiser and Samm on finding themselves near Trump on China

05:39 — The progressives’ China problem, and Trump’s détente

11:38 — What to call China’s system; disciplining capital

14:08 — Solidarity, labor, tariffs, and human rights

19:53 — Three Democratic camps on China, and no settled consensus

27:57 — Iraq, 9/11, and the suspicion of “existential threats”

30:42 — Does the left have a China bench?

33:56 — Bernie’s arc on China, and Gen Z’s vibe shift

38:54 — Nvidia, Anthropic, and concentrated power; corruption as Trump’s master key

46:40 — 2028, the select committee, and industrial policy without the China card

54:44 — Taiwan, and AOC’s pause at Munich

58:33 — The Democrats’ reckoning: choosing the right enemy

Paying It Forward

Van Jackson and Michael Brenes , authors of The Rivalry Peril: How Great-Power Competition Threatens Peace and Weakens Democracy (Yale University Press, 2025). They also wrote the prologue to A World for All.

Julia Gledhill, a defense analyst at the Stimson Center who co-hosts the Un-Diplomatic podcast with Van and Matt. She co-wrote the book’s chapter on the defense budget with William Hartung.

Recommendations

Matt: Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013), Frank Pavich’s documentary about the Dune that Alejandro Jodorowsky planned in the 1970s and never got to shoot; and the band Slomosa, stoner rock from Bergen, Norway.

Samm: The Frenchmen: Or, My Life in Theory by Emily Eakin (Penguin Press, 2026).

Kaiser: Benedict Anderson’s Imagined Communities: Reflections on the Origin and Spread of Nationalism (Verso), which I’m rereading.

Mentioned in the episode

Transcript

Kaiser Kuo: Welcome to the Sinica Podcast, a weekly discussion of current affairs in China. In this program, we look at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that can help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join me each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to how we think and talk about China.

I’m Kaiser Kuo, coming to you this week from my home in Beijing.

Joining me as co-host is my good friend Samm Sacks, who has, of course, been a guest on the program many times. Samm is a senior fellow with the Institute for America, China, and the Future of Global Affairs, or ACF, at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, SAIS, and she’s also a senior fellow at New America. She spent 15 years or more working on Chinese tech and data policy in the national security world and in the private sector as well.

She has an op-ed out in the Financial Times that came out last week in November, about how the tech oligarchs are hiding behind this myth that China doesn’t care at all about AI safety- this false narrative that the U.S. wants to protect all of humanity from AI, while China only wants to protect the Communist Party from AI. Anyway, Samm joins from New York. Welcome back to Sinica, Samm.

Samm Sacks: Thank you so much. It’s a privilege to get to have this conversation with you both.

Kaiser: Great. Well, before we bring on the other side of both our guest, I have a confession to make, and I suspect you’re going to have to make it with me, Samm. You and I have both spent a lot of years arguing against the hawkish consensus on China in Washington, if it was a real consensus. And now here we are two years into a second Trump administration. And on China, and on just this one thing, I suspect, I find myself much closer to the president than to most of the people lining up against him. This is not a sentence I ever expected to say into a microphone. And let me add that I got to this spot, I get to where I am in a very, very different route for very different reasons than the president got here. Anyway, Samm, does it feel as strange to you as it does to me?

Samm: It feels strange because it’s something I felt like I’ve had to actually self-censor. Like, it’s not okay to acknowledge that having the leader of the U.S. start from a basis of coexistence and acknowledging multipolarity in this environment becomes something toxic.

Kaiser: Oh, yeah. And what an environment it is. Anyway, it’s really on your own home turf, on the tech issues, that this stuff gets the strangest. I mean, the whole fight over tech export controls, it’s become kind of the main battleground between the hawks and the doves in Washington and in Silicon Valley. And the Jensen Huang affair has really dragged it right out into the open these last couple of weeks. Yeah?

Samm: Absolutely. It’s a moment where, coming out of the midterms, everything, we’re in a new reality, right? And come January, the Democrats are going to be in firm control of both houses of Congress. And I think the Democrats have a reckoning ahead of them. So I am really eager to explore with all of you what lies ahead for the next two years for the remainder of Trump’s presidency, and what are we looking at after that?

Kaiser: Yeah. So fortunately with us to talk about all this is somebody who’s been thinking hard about what a different American foreign policy might look like and who has the ear of some of the people who may one day be in a position to really carry it out. Matt Duss is executive vice president of the Center for International Policy in Washington. From 2017 to 2022, he was foreign policy advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders, and he served as foreign policy director on the Sanders presidential campaign in 2020.

Samm: Before the Sanders years, he ran the Foundation for Middle East Peace, and he’s also spent time at the Center for American Progress and the Carnegie Endowment. These days, he advises a number of progressive members of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among them.

Earlier this year, he edited a volume of essays called A World for All, with a forward by Senator Sanders that tries to set out what a progressive foreign policy would look like.

Kaiser: And just days after the midterms, he published a piece in Foreign Affairs calling on the new Congress to deliver a true foreign policy revolution. It’s a piece about ending the war in Iran, about corruption, and about the cost of living. It’s not a piece about China. So, Samm and I thought we’d ask him about China. Matt Duss, welcome to Sinica.

Matt Duss: Thanks so much for having me. Great to be with you both.

Kaiser: And I guess things are moving very fast. We should probably timestamp this one. It’s the morning of Wednesday, November 25th here in Beijing, evening of November 24th there in the U.S. on the East Coast. As we tape, we’re about, I guess, what? 36 hours after the news broke that Jensen Huang had been reinstated, a week past the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen at APEC.

So, we’re really still in the middle of what our friend Graham Webster has aptly described as a hyper-spectacle. Oh, and happy Thanksgiving, guys.

Matt: Yeah, thank you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Kaiser: All right. Well, Matt, I wanted to start out with what I call the progressives-China problem. It’s been interesting watching how progressives have tried to figure out where they are when it comes to China. On one side of the ledger, you have China’s contribution to the green energy transition.

It’s been made possible, really, by the disciplining of capital under state capitalism. You have China’s anti-imperialist standing, its support for the so-called axis of resistance, its restraint thus far from waging wars of its own. But there’s also, of course, the other side of the ledger. No independent trade unions, something that matters for people who care about the working class. Financial repression and, of course, its own conduct toward its smaller neighbors and toward its own ethnic minorities.

And then, of course, there’s how China impacts our own domestic politics where, you know, on issues from tariffs and EVs. Sometimes it’s like it’s the climate left against the labor left. So, Matt, how do you try to hold both? I mean, do you nudge progressives toward one side or the other? What’s your approach on this?

Matt: Yeah, well, thank you. I was listening to your intro here, and we’re in a moment right now where we have a president, Donald Trump, who, in his first term, really shifted the American foreign policy paradigm toward competition with China and made China the key focus of American foreign policy. That first national security strategy in the first Trump administration, for all the efforts that the previous administration, Barack Obama, had made to pivot to Asia. Trump seemed really prepared to do it. And then the Biden administration really picked up the ball from that.

They made China, again, strategic competition was the name of the game. China became the lens through which all of U.S. Foreign policy was focused. It became the justification for everything. And then Donald Trump was reelected, and things happened. He declared Liberation Day tariffs on everyone. China made clear that it had cards to play, specifically on rare earth minerals. And Donald Trump was like,