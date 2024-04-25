The following is a complete transcript of the Sinica Podcast conversation with Iza Ding, recorded in Chicago, Illinois on April 10, 2024. Thanks to the great team at Cadre Scripts for the transcription, and to Lili Shoup for her careful and diligent checking of the transcript!

As I say each week in the intro, I am interested in how we think and talk about China. Every once in a while, I encounter someone with the same interest in examining our discourse on China, whether academic, within the social sciences and history say, or more broadly in media, in civil society, or just out there on the social media platforms that have now become, unfortunately, our de facto public sphere.

Just in the last year, I have gotten to know Iza Ding, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northwestern University, author of The Performative State: Public Scrutiny and Environmental Governance in China — and for my money, one of the most original thinkers when it comes to, well, the way we think and talk about China. I had the great good fortune to spend a good amount of time with her and a couple of other folks, Kevin Xu and Cameron Johnson, both of whom you will meet on Sinica before too long. The four of us had participated in the Salzburg Global Seminar and all happened to be headed to Vienna for a few days after, just to take in the sites. It was like a walking China salon held between cafés, museums, and restaurants.

I’m delighted to be here in Chicago, where I just spoke last night at the China Town Hall, put on by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, organized here in Chicago by Iza, and it was a perfect opportunity to finally sit down and talk about her ideas on the discourse about China. Iza Ding, thank you so much for having me here in Chicago, and welcome to Sinica.

Iza Ding: Thank you for having me on the Sinica Podcast, Kaiser.

Kaiser: My absolute pleasure and honor. Let me start, Iza, by asking you about a concept that I first heard you drop almost casually really. It was at a panel, an environmental panel, actually. It was about teaching about the environment in China, or teaching about environmentalism in China, and that was at the AAS Conference in Boston in 2023. And I’ve mentioned it before on the show. You call it “authoritarian teleology.” That might strike some listeners as sounding a bit jargony, but really it’s a pretty simple idea. And once you said it, once I heard you articulate it, I feel like I see it instantiated just everywhere. So, break it down for us. What is authoritarian teleology and why is it such an unhelpful habit?