With just weeks, now, before the U.S. election, I imagine that listeners all over the world have given quite a bit of thought to just how the results of the election will affect U.S.-China relations. This will, after all, have global consequences. Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs published an article that really caught my attention for its direct relevance to this question titled “The Case Against the China Consensus: Why the Next American President Must Steer Toward a Better Future.” The essay’s author is Jessica Chen Weis, a name doubtless familiar to everyone who listens to Sinica. Jessica is now David M. Lampton Professor of China Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, SAIS, a Senior Fellow at the Asian Society Policy Institute Center for China Analysis, and a former member of the U.S. State Department’s policy planning staff. She previously taught at Cornell University.

Most importantly, though, Jessica is the pole star for many Americans who work on China, and there are many of us who see the urgency in course-correcting American policy toward China, which to many of us now seems headed toward an intolerable, horrific outcome. Jessica has the ability to argue her ideas forcefully and rationally. She’s been arguing not only that American policy has been built largely on incorrect assumptions about what China wants. I spoke to her, if you recall, about her widely read essay on China not seeking to displace the U.S. as the global hegemon, but seeking instead to “make the world safe for autocracy,” as she put it, but also that the U.S. has not made clear what it wants from China, it has not advanced what she once called “an affirmative vision of a world with China in it.”

Her latest essay takes a critical look at the current U.S. approach to China, characterized by open-ended competition and a hardening consensus on China as a threat, or is it a consensus? She contends, anyway, that this approach lacks clear metrics for success and risks undermining American values and interests. She calls for a more balanced policy that reduces risks while preserving the benefits of U.S.-China ties. Jessica joins me this week to talk about this essay, some important earlier writings of hers, the upcoming election, and her new position at Johns Hopkins SAIS. Jessica Chen Weiss, welcome back to Sinica. Great to see you.

Jessica Chen Weiss: Thanks so much for having me back, Kaiser.

Kaiser: So, how are you settling in at Johns Hopkins?

Jessica: Things are great. It’s been a beautiful time to be in D.C. The only challenge is finding time to exhale, that there’s so many awesome things happening.