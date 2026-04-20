Despite the geopolitical turbulence of Donald Trump’s second term in office, China has weathered the storm remarkably well.

From adroitly facing down U.S. tariffs with its own proportional response to mending fences with spurned American partners, Beijing has navigated Trump’s erratic tenure with aplomb.

But as the Iran war enters its seventh week, Chinese leaders face a genuine geopolitical conundrum — and unfamiliar diplomatic waters.

Shy guy: For all its global influence, China is ever the cautious diplomat when it comes to crises far from its borders.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Beijing refused to be pressured into formally supporting either side, despite its close relationship with Moscow.

Likewise, China was almost a non-entity when it came to brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.

Beijing’s logic is simple: It doesn’t benefit China to wade into complicated foreign entanglements when it doesn’t absolutely have to.

There’s also no sense in China putting a target on its back by being seen as the major sponsor of one or more of the involved parties.

But this time could be different:

While China maintains large energy reserves, every day that the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked eats into that all-important buffer — not to mention hitting Chinese access to a swathe of other critical industrial inputs.

Meanwhile, energy price shocks are squeezing corporate profits and undermining consumer sentiment at home, as well as foreign demand for Chinese exports on which the country’s economy relies.

Then there’s the growing risks to China’s relations with the U.S.: The longer the conflict drags on, the higher the likelihood that the Trump administration will lash out at China, Iran’s perceived benefactor.

The U.S. has threatened sanctions against Chinese entities involved with the purchase of Iranian oil, and the possibility of the U.S. Navy interdicting a Chinese ship is a diplomatic crisis waiting to happen.

Beijing’s ties with Tehran are already coming under intense scrutiny:

Days ago, U.S. intelligence claimed that China was preparing a shipment of air defense systems to Iran, though China has denied this (CNN).

The claims prompted Trump to write a letter to Xi Jinping warning him against supplying Iran with weapons.

Leaked Iranian documents suggest that Iran purchased a Chinese spy satellite in 2024, which it subsequently used to target U.S. military bases in the Middle East (FT).

Stating the obvious: A breakdown in China-U.S. ties over Iran would effectively undo months of painstaking effort aimed at putting the relationship on a more even keel and return the two countries to a dangerous state of rivalry.

For now, however, there are signs that The Donald is interested in keeping things civil.

In a Truth Social post, he said he would “permanently” open the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to China in exchange for Beijing’s supposed pledge not to send weapons to Iran.

He further said that the U.S. and China were “working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting???”

However, it’s anybody’s guess as to whether or not Trump will be in such a good mood if the conflict is still unresolved by the time he travels to China on May 14-15.

The outcome of talks between Trump and Xi during that visit will offer a clearer picture of whether the Iran war is set to become an intractable drag on bilateral relations or just a blip on the radar.

Putting it all together: The Iran war is a global geopolitical crisis with a direct, immediate impact on Beijing’s core interests — across a range of different channels.

If China sticks to its usual conservative playbook, it could forfeit its ability to influence the outcome and allow the risks to proliferate.

So far, Beijing’s efforts regarding Iran have focused on quiet backchanneling to try to resolve the conflict:

China was reportedly central to persuading Iran to accept the two-week ceasefire with the U.S. on April 8 and worked closely with Pakistan throughout the negotiation process (though it credited Islamabad with the breakthrough).

Chinese leaders have been furiously working the phones to regional capitals to discuss the crisis, and Beijing has dispatched a special envoy to the Middle East for on-the-ground engagement.

Top diplomat Wang Yi also leaned directly on his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to “restore normal navigation in the Strait [of Hormuz].”

The big problem: Despite its low-key approach, Beijing has already stuck its neck out — raising expectations that it is key to resolving the crisis.

Both Trump and Iranian officials acknowledged Beijing’s role in brokering the recent ceasefire.

That cuts both ways: If Chinese diplomats succeed in pulling Iran back to the table, Beijing will collect a credibility dividend as a global crisis manager.

But if it tries and fails — or is seen as not trying hard enough — the blowback could be significant.

The big question: Given all that’s at stake, what will China do if its behind-the-scenes approach doesn’t work?

If Beijing can’t persuade Tehran to compromise on key demands in future talks with the U.S., it might be forced to adopt more assertive methods.

What that might look like is anyone’s guess, but it could be anything from more publicly distancing itself from Tehran to threatening to wield its economic and financial leverage over the Iranian economy to force Iranian officials to play ball.

The bigger picture: In the years ahead, China will face greater pressure to come off the sidelines and play a role in resolving global crises commensurate with its immense economic and political influence.

The Iran conflict could serve as a trial run for a new, more muscular form of Chinese diplomacy, but only if Beijing rises to the occasion.

Joe Mazur, Head of Geopolitical Research, Trivium China

What you missed

Econ and finance

China’s economy grew strongly in Q1 2026 — but momentum is starting to wane.

GDP grew 5.0% y/y in Q1, up from 4.5% in Q4 2025.

Nominal GDP growth — which incorporates price effects — came in at 4.9% y/y.

Industrial value-added (IVA) grew 5.7% y/y — down from 6.3% in January-February — and private sector IVA grew just 4.0%.

China’s export growth dropped sharply in March. Per data released by the customs bureau (GAC) on Tuesday:

Exports grew just 2.5% y/y in March, a sharp slowdown from the 21.8% growth recorded across January-February.

Imports surged 27.8%, building on 19.8% growth over the first two months of the year.

The resulting trade surplus of U.S.D 51.1 billion was the lowest monthly reading (outside of Chinese New Year) in four years.

On Wednesday, the central bank (PBoC) and forex regulator (SAFE) raised the leverage ratio for how much banks can lend abroad against their capital base.

For foreign-invested banks operating in mainland China, the ratio was raised from 0.5 to 1.5, implying a 200% increase in their offshore lending quota.

The Export-Import Bank of China — the country’s main policy bank for export credit and overseas project finance — had its leverage ratio nudged up from 3.0 to 3.5.

This is the latest in a series of steps authorities have taken to encourage outbound lending by domestic firms and banks.

Corporates

Regulators have reportedly consulted leading Chinese makers of solar module and cell manufacturing equipment on limiting exports of advanced technologies to the U.S..

Tesla reportedly entered talks in March to purchase large quantities of solar module and cell manufacturing equipment from Chinese suppliers to enable the build out of large-scale solar manufacturing in the U.S..

At the time, we flagged that Tesla’s efforts to decouple from China’s solar supply chain might prompt Beijing to impose export restrictions.

According to industry insiders, no conclusions were reached at the meeting.

Business environment

On Monday, the State Council released the Regulations on Countering Improper Foreign Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.

The regulations empower the Ministry of Justice to designate foreign measures as “improper” extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Authorities can impose a wide range of countermeasures against the foreign country, across immigration, trade, investment, international cooperation, and foreign aid.

A new Malicious Entity List targets foreign actors involved in formulating and enforcing such measures with penalties including visa bans, asset freezes, and trade restrictions.

Tech

On Tuesday, the ministries of industry (MIIT), transportation (MoT), and public security (PSB) held a joint meeting on autonomous vehicle road testing and pilot programs.

Regulators said they will establish a three-tiered technology maturity and safety evaluation mechanism at the national, local, and enterprise levels.

That means unified and tightened rules on which companies can put their driverless cars on the road, and which localities can host pilots.

On Wednesday, the National Data Administration (NDA) released a draft plan to build high-quality sectoral datasets, with a focus on empowering AI applications.

The goal is to move beyond raw data to “AI-Ready” datasets that can directly train models and agents across thousands of industries.

Crucially, the plan envisions a “data flywheel” effect — AI models will draw on the data supply to iterate, which will in turn empower new AI applications and data uses.

Under the plan, the state will explore new data trading and pricing mechanisms based on AI token usage.

Politics

On April 12, the Party’s Taiwan Work Office released 10 measures to increase connectivity between Taiwan and the mainland.

These came at the conclusion of the five-day visit to the mainland of Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Party.

The measures include more closely integrating Fujian province’s infrastructure with the nearby Taiwanese islands of Kinmen and Matsu, increasing the number of flights between Taiwan and the mainland, and allowing select Taiwanese TV programs to be aired on the mainland.

Foreign affairs

On April 10, top diplomat Wang Yi met with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un during a two-day visit to Pyongyang, the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister in six years.

Wang said the two sides should work together to “safeguard their respective sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Wang met with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui a day prior, and reportedly hailed Pyongyang’s “socialist construction…amid intensifying conspiracies of isolation and oppression of the U.S..”

On Wednesday, Minister of State Security Chen Yixin published a lengthy editorial in Qiushi, the Party’s top theory journal.

Chen indicated that the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict has freaked Beijing out: “Major powers are locked in fierce competition over strategic minerals, strategic straits, and strategic energy resources, with escalating risks of energy crises, chokepoint threats, and financial shocks.”

According to Chen, China needs to go on the front foot: “[We must] shift national security work from reactive response toward early warning, rapid response, and proactive shaping.”

As always, it was a busy week in China.