Welp. I had an entire weekly note written and ready to publish arguing that China might look to hold its retaliatory fire on the latest round of “Liberation Day” tariffs — preferring instead to let the dust settle a bit before articulating a response.

But Xi Jinping had other plans.

On Friday — just before stock markets opened in the US — China announced another slew of retaliatory trade measures against the US.

These included:

Applying a blanket 34% tariff on all US goods imports, effective April 10

Banning sorghum from agricultural exporter C&D (USA) Inc., along with import restrictions targeting two US poultry exporters and a bonemeal exporter, effective immediately

Adding a string of rare earth elements to its export control lists, namely samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium

Adding 16 US companies to its Control List for dual-use exports, and 11 US firms to the Unreliable Entities List (UEL) (companies on these lists face restrictions on doing business in China or buying Chinese dual-use goods)

Launching an anti-monopoly investigation into US biotech giant DuPont

Launching an anti-dumping probe into imports of certain medical CT tubes from the US (and India)

The big question here is whether these moves should be seen as an escalation in the US-China trade war, or not.

In my view, while the moves are certainly more aggressive than the last two rounds of responses from the Chinese, they continue to simply match — and carefully not exceed — the intensity of moves from the US.

On that score, these moves remain very much in line with the playbook that China has laid out in the early days of the second Trump administration, which can be characterized as:

Hit back — and wait.

That said, what matters immensely more than my view on whether this move by China is escalatory or not, is the Trump administration’s view on that question.

And here, I think it’s pretty clear that the US administration will see this as an escalation.

Trump himself has already made his views known on social media, saying “China played it wrong, they panicked.” (In ALL CAPS, of course).

What’s striking to me is that the Trump team genuinely seems to have expected that China would sit back and take this broadside — something that is completely incongruous with how China has acted over the past seven years, since the trade and tech war started.

The Trump team is also apparently surprised that China — and Xi Jinping himself — hasn’t reached out more proactively to try and kickstart negotiations in earnest.

I wrote last week about some of the sticking points holding back a substantive leader-to-leader dialogue.

And again, in my view, this seems like a misreading by the US administration of China’s incentives, approach, and resolve when it comes to the trade and tech battle.

Importantly, China has once again left plenty of avenues for de-escalation in this latest set of trade responses.

The latest UEL and Control Listings are all pretty pro forma, for example, and from what I can see, the UEL listings didn't come with specific punishments for companies that were listed.

And as Trivium China Co-founder Ether Yin argued in one of our recent podcasts, these listings provide the perfect negotiation tool — as China can offer to remove listed companies as part of any deal.

Meanwhile, on the export control side, China specifically targeted heavy rare earth elements (REEs) — leaving light REEs alone, meaning it targeted less than half the minerals it could have gone after in the REE space.

The newly controlled REEs are also only on the export restriction list — requiring additional licenses — and not on the prohibition list, leaving further space for escalation, or for de-escalation via ongoing or increased license approvals.

The US only imports small amounts of heavy REEs, as most of these are sold to the likes of Japan for further manufacturing use — and only then sent to the US.

China is undoubtedly pressuring Japanese and other regional producers, but for now, we expect exports to Japan (and other non-US actors) to continue — not least because China isn't trying to ignite a full-on trade war with the rest of East Asia.

That said, the US now depends on China not trying to block Japanese magnet exports to the US — which, if it happened, would indeed be a major escalation by China.

So there is plenty of room yet for the Chinese side to heighten — or to lower — tensions.

From here, I would argue that whether or not the US-China relationship appreciably worsens going forward will be a function of how Donald Trump plots his next move, as Xi Jinping is unlikely to opt for a proactively aggressive approach.

But for the moment, I remain quite pessimistic that this logjam will break — and that significant negotiations will begin — any time soon.

Andrew Polk, Co-founder, Trivium China

