skymonkey
18h

The US can also focus on being the best version of itself: strengthening its institutions, building up human capital thru better and more effective education system, and create more social cohesion. All low hanging fruits and none of which are affected by what China’s doing.

THOMAS REINHART
15h

Maybe the CCP leaders should study more Marx. According to old Karl, in capitalism workers are denied their share of value created, which then goes to the capitalist exploiters. They can't consume it all, so it goes to investment, leading to overproduction and the periodic crises which are typical of late-stage capitalism - and lead to its eventual downfall.

