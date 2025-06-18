Sinica

Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LC's avatar
LC
41m

If only we could get facts in front of more Americans...let alone these idiots who have become elected and political leaders, pundits...oh wait. I forgot. We live in a post-factual society, now. Post-reason, post-everything except "America is great again."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
THOMAS REINHART's avatar
THOMAS REINHART
7hEdited

Thanks for the excellent article! I agree with most, and I just hope you are right with your assessment that Mr. Trump isn't a committed China hawk and that Mr. Xi isn't a committed enemy of private business. Would be great! But there is also another version, namely that Mr. Xi's recent change in rhetoric away from preventing the "disorderly growth of capital" towards a more friendly attitude to private business has been less a Damascene conversion but rather due to some outside pressure from powerful party elders unhappy about their loss on investments. E.g. the Nikkei's Mr. Nakazawa has been promoting that story for some time. In a same vein, some Republican donors may also have whispered to Mr. Trump that he shouldn't quite forget capital markets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Sinica Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture