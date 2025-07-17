Sinica

Frank L
7h

"the essential problem [is] why modern science had not developed in Chinese civilization but only in Europe."

I honestly don't buy neuroscience-based explanations, unfortunately. To make them stick, you have to assume people are inherently different. Given China's transcendence in science at the moment, while the US is busy immolating its own scientific infrastructure, adds strong support to the notion that there's no difference between Chinese and Americans en masse, but that politics plays a critical role.

But there is a deeper question: why wasn't there a Song industrial revolution, or a Ming industrial revolution? Why did western Europe only surpass China around 1800? An abstract "dictatorial politics" only goes so far, because Europe was full of kings and emperors too. By 1800 though, Europe had a critical advantage: not manpower, but all the resources being looted from the New World. China could, I suppose, have looted...Australia, but that wouldn't have added noticeably to manpower, new crops, precious metals, plantation land, slaves, or all the rest.

Why didn't China didn't reach the Americas before the Europeans? Basically it's because it's really hard to sail east across the Pacific, but really easy to sail west. Yes, the Polynesians made it to South America, but it took them about 1,000 years of settling really tiny islands to do so. The first Europeans sailing out into the Pacific got a cheat from the trade winds that took them to Asia. It took them awhile to figure out how to get back, along with a safe port (Acapulco) for the Manila galleons. So Chinese explorers would have had to spend decades figuring out how to get across the Pacific with no evidence that there was anything out there worth the trouble. Columbus, at least, knew east Asia existed.

But that's not all of it. Why no Song or Ming industrial revolution with indigenous Chinese resources. It certainly looks like China had, within its borders, all the resources for an industrial revolution. Why didn't they? I'd suggest that China has two or three sorts of nomad problems. One is that both the Song and the Ming dynasties fell to nomads coming in off the steppes. That's not a problem WESTERN Europe ever faced, although EASTERN Europe and Russia certainly suffered enormously with nomad invasions. As the US is learning now, hostile takeovers by nomadic overlords with some technological superiority doesn't seem to be good for an innovation economy.

The second nomadic problem for China is that malcontents and innovators, such as the fabled Taoist sages who created gunpowder, had mountains they could disappear into, something Europe didn't have. These include, of course, the eastern Himalaya, Kunlun Mountains, and all of montane southeast Asia, as detailed in Scott's *The Art of Not Being Governed: An Anarchist History of Upland Southeast Asia*. Basically, people who wanted to get away from China imperial politics at any level could go out onto the steppes and join the nomads, go north into the taiga (a few did) to hunt ginseng and tigers, go south and west and end up in the mountains as hermits or "barbarian tribal folk", or go south on the coast and end up in southeast Asia as merchantss. And if they left, the Chinese had little luck getting them back.

Having the world's most rugged mountains, greatest plain, and biggest forest to escape into was a release valve that western Europe simply didn't have. The problem was that Chinese expats often couldn't take their lab with them. If they headed for the mountains, it was for a life as a subsistence farmer or hermit. This might have favored the development of body and mind skills, because they required little equipment.

Fortunately for some crazy geniuses, western Europe was full of little kingdoms fighting each other, so a scientist or artist could quite conceivably find refuge in another country if they became unpopular, and with some luck, they might be able to continue their projects in a place more favorable to them. Unlike their Chinese counterparts, they had fewer places to go and be free, but they also had the ability to take (or reconstruct) scientific labs, artists' studios, or workshops in their new homes.

Perhaps this answers Needham's question a little?

So I'd suggest that geography played a role. People could leave China

