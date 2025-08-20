China Talking Points Points, Episode 4

Watch the video on YouTube here if you prefer — and while you’re there, subscribe and follow!

This week, Kaiser, Eric, and Lizzi are joined by Joe Mazur, who heads geopolitics for Trivium in Beijing. We discuss Beijing's muted reaction to the Putin-Trump meeting in Anchorage, and Trump's decision to round on India and what that might contribute to the rapprochement between New Delhi and Beijing — something already underway before Trump, by the way. We also discuss the kerfuffle over allegations that the U.S. is installing tracking devices on shipments of semiconductors to prevent transshipment to China, and we touch on Taiwan and Trump's apparent shift away from support for the DPP-led government in Taipei following the failure of the recall vote against KMT legislators last month.