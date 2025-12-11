Why the U.S.-DRC Mining Deal is Bad News For China

The U.S. and the DR Congo signed a landmark deal on critical minerals during President Félix Tshisekedi’s recent visit to the White House. The pact provides the U.S. with extraordinary access to the Congolese mining sector and is widely expected to inhibit Chinese mining companies in the DRC from expanding their operations.
CGSP Africa Editor Géraud Neema joins Eric & Cobus to break down the details of the deal and explain why what happened in the DRC could set a dangerous precedent for Chinese mining operations in other African countries.
