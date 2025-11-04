Sinica

China’s Evolution from "Rules Taker" to "Rules Maker" in Development Finance

Eric Olander
Nov 04, 2025

As China’s economic influence expands, so does its ambition to shape the very system that once constrained it.

In this episode of The China-Global South Podcast, Eric speaks with Greg Chin and Kevin Gallagher from Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center about their new book that details China’s transformation from a “rules taker” within the Bretton Woods system to a “rules maker” who’s now reshaping the international development finance architecture.

Greg and Kevin explore the country’s growing role in the IMF and World Bank, its creation of new institutions like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the New Development Bank (NDB), and what this means for developing nations navigating between Western and Chinese-led finance.

CHAPTERS:

  • 00:00 Intro and Today’s Focus

  • 00:45 SCO Summit and China’s New “G” Initiatives

  • 01:55 Book setup: China and the Global Economic Order

  • 02:38 Guest Bios: Gregory Chin and Kevin Gallagher

  • 03:11 China’s Path: Rule-Taker → Shaker → Maker

  • 06:27 Motivations to Make The Transition

  • 10:20 Concept: “Two-way Countervailing Power”

  • 13:27 Green Finance and “next practices” via AIIB/NDB

  • 13:47 Debt restructuring norms fight (Zambia, Ghana)

  • 18:52 Fresh moves: Kenya’s USD→RMB swap; Indonesia talks

  • 19:33 Institution Layering Rather Than Replacement

  • 20:40 What China Wants?

  • 23:49 What are the reactions from the U.S?

  • 27:40 Reactions from the Global South Countries

  • 33:23 Changes in the traditional donor-recipient relationship

  • 35:51 Understanding the moment that we’re in

  • 41:55 Conclusion

SHOW NOTES:

📚 Read the book - https://tinyurl.com/5n7rdyv3 (Free Download)

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

  • X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @christiangeraud

  • Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

  • YouTube: / @chinaglobalsouth

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

FOLLOW CGSP IN FRENCH & SPANISH:

French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas

