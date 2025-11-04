China’s Evolution from "Rules Taker" to "Rules Maker" in Development Finance

As China’s economic influence expands, so does its ambition to shape the very system that once constrained it.

In this episode of The China-Global South Podcast, Eric speaks with Greg Chin and Kevin Gallagher from Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center about their new book that details China’s transformation from a “rules taker” within the Bretton Woods system to a “rules maker” who’s now reshaping the international development finance architecture.

Greg and Kevin explore the country’s growing role in the IMF and World Bank, its creation of new institutions like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the New Development Bank (NDB), and what this means for developing nations navigating between Western and Chinese-led finance.

CHAPTERS:

00:00 Intro and Today’s Focus

00:45 SCO Summit and China’s New “G” Initiatives

01:55 Book setup: China and the Global Economic Order

02:38 Guest Bios: Gregory Chin and Kevin Gallagher

03:11 China’s Path: Rule-Taker → Shaker → Maker

06:27 Motivations to Make The Transition

10:20 Concept: “Two-way Countervailing Power”

13:27 Green Finance and “next practices” via AIIB/NDB

13:47 Debt restructuring norms fight (Zambia, Ghana)

18:52 Fresh moves: Kenya’s USD→RMB swap; Indonesia talks

19:33 Institution Layering Rather Than Replacement

20:40 What China Wants?

23:49 What are the reactions from the U.S?

27:40 Reactions from the Global South Countries

33:23 Changes in the traditional donor-recipient relationship

35:51 Understanding the moment that we’re in

41:55 Conclusion

