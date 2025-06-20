Consumer upswings + geopolitical downswings

In this week’s Trivium China podcast, host Andrew Polk is joined by colleagues Ether Yin (Trivium’s head of policy research) and Joe Mazur (Trivium’s head of geopolitical research) — who all got together in Beijing.
The three discuss a variety of topics, including:
China’s improving consumer data
The current vibes in Beijing, as tourists flock in
The latest on US-China trade talks
The latest on EU-China trade talks
How China issues played into the G7 meetings in Canada
Come for the macro-econ data, stay for the geopolitical hot takes!
