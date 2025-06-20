Consumer upswings + geopolitical downswings

In this week’s Trivium China podcast, host Andrew Polk is joined by colleagues Ether Yin (Trivium’s head of policy research) and Joe Mazur (Trivium’s head of geopolitical research) — who all got together in Beijing.



The three discuss a variety of topics, including:

China’s improving consumer data

The current vibes in Beijing, as tourists flock in

The latest on US-China trade talks

The latest on EU-China trade talks

How China issues played into the G7 meetings in Canada

Come for the macro-econ data, stay for the geopolitical hot takes!