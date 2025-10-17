Sinica

Trevor Johnston
14h

Love the essay Kaiser - have shared to my network. Here in NZ (as I assume in the US) there is an ENORMOUS amount of energy wasted on partisan and culture wars which is badly eroding the clarity of thought and unity needed to move the country forward…. Political competition has become an end in and of itself vs as a means to develop a more intelligent consensus on how best to take the country forward - progress has stalled even regressing on some measures. A huge contrast to the trajectory I have observed over many years visiting China . We don’t want emulate China obviously but there is a lot to be inspired by and curious about.

