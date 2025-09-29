The Symbolism of the Flying Tigers: Peking University's Wang Dong on the American Volunteer Group and its Historical and Diplomatic Usages

This week on Sinica, I chat with Peking University’s Professor Wang Dong (王栋), an international relations scholar at the School of International Studies at Peking University, where he also serves as Deputy Director and Executive Director of the Office for Humanities and Social Sciences and the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding. Professor Wang’s scholarship and public commentary focus on U.S.–China relations, Cold War history, and the uses of historical memory in diplomacy. He has been an especially thoughtful voice in connecting the Flying Tigers legacy with today’s efforts to stabilize and strengthen the people-to-people ties between our two countries.

03:55 - The Flying Tigers as a symbol of Sino-American friendship

07:45 - Target audiences and preserving the memory of the Flying Tigers in China

12:06 - Narratives, education, and awareness of the Flying Tigers in China and the U.S.

15:57 - Divergent narratives of the Flying Tigers in China and the U.S. and preserving their legacy

24:26 -The legacy and modern relevance of the Flying Tigers

31:51 - Shared history and its role in U.S.-China relations

Recommendations:

Prof. Wang: Movie: Forever Young (无问西东)

Kaiser: TV shows: Dope Thief (Apple TV), Task (HBO)