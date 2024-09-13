1× 0:00 -8:16

The Palace of Versailles, near Paris, has hosted its share of historic events. The treaty ending World War I was negotiated and signed in its fantastic halls, just one of the treaties signed at the palace. Popes and queens have visited. Just this year, the grounds hosted Olympic equestrian events. Many of these events are well-known, but on the 15th of September, 1684, something unprecedented took place that has attracted relatively little attention.

The first Chinese subject ever to visit France was received by King Louis XIV.

Shěn Fúzōng 沈福宗 was his name, and he visited not only France, but also Italy and England, becoming the first documented Han Chinese to visit Europe.