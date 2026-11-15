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Transcript (courtesy of the fantastic CadreScripts) further down the page. Image by Keya Zhou. Listen in the embedded player above!

This week on Sinica, something special: a keynote from my friend Evan Feigenbaum, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, delivered on October 5 in Ottawa at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada’s 2026 Indo-Pacific Forum. Four years ago I ran Evan’s talk from the same city, and it proved awfully prescient. This time he argues that Asia is headed not for American or Chinese hegemony, nor for Cold War bipolarity, but for fragmentation, and that with Washington and Beijing both behaving as “strategic narcissists,” fragmentation hands middle powers like Canada openings they wouldn’t otherwise have. My thanks to Evan and to Jeff Nankivell of APF Canada, who introduces him.

07:13 – Evan looks back on his “somewhat dark” 2022 keynote and lays out the talk in three bites

10:38 – America’s two speeds, hegemony or bipolarity: Obama’s “write the rules” line, primacy in Trump’s national security strategy, spheres of influence, and G2 fretting after Xi’s U.S. visit

15:19 – What actually happened to TPP after the U.S. walked away, and Asia’s history of first movers not named the United States or China

16:22 – Why fragmentation isn’t the same as disorder

18:29 – The U.S. and China as “strategic narcissists”

20:13 – How Washington “securitized” its approach to China and “China-fied” its approach to Asia, and why dual-use technology makes that so hard to reverse

24:14 – Turning Richard Armitage’s aphorism upside down: Taiwan contingency planning and the changing U.S. conversations with Korea and Australia

28:28 – “Long on attitude, short on strategy”: picking fights with partners, the U.S.-India trade standoff, and asserting primacy while withdrawing public goods

31:14 – China’s evolving offer in Central Asia and beyond, and what Beijing has learned from the “world champion of economic coercion”

36:05 – Form versus function: the trouble with trilaterals and groups that “grope around for purpose”

38:24 – DEPA, and how the Quad began with nine days of tsunami relief in 2004

41:19 – The opening for middle powers, Evan’s advice to Canada, and his caveat on security

Links

Transcript

Kaiser Kuo: Welcome to the Sinica Podcast, a weekly discussion of current affairs in China. In this program, we look at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that can help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join me each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to how we think and talk about China.

I’m Kaiser Kuo, coming to you again this week from Mexico City.

As you’re all probably aware, there was that massive outage that took down air traffic control across the U.S. On Friday the 13th of November. And my flight was canceled not once, but twice, and so I ended up in Mexico for, well, two additional days so far. I mean, I’m assuming I fly out successfully tomorrow, but hey, I am enjoying some amazing food.

I checked out the terrific Anthropology and History Museum here, which surely ranks among the absolute best museums in the world. And I am, of course, catching up on some reading. I’ve got something special for you listeners today. Four years ago, Evan Feigenbaum, who serves as vice president for studies over at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a frequent guest on this program, he delivered the keynote address in the East Asia Strategy Forum in Ottawa.

And I published his excellent talk here on Sinica. Well, this year, Evan was invited back to Ottawa, where he joined the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada, that’s APF Canada, at the Foundation’s 2026 Indo-Pacific Forum on October 5th to discuss the dynamics of U.S.-China relations and a reordering of the Indo-Pacific security landscape as Canada actively considers the next phase of its 2022 Indo-Pacific strategy.

Once again, Evan and the good folks at APF Canada have allowed me to republish the talk in audio form. You can find a link to the YouTube video on the podcast page. And Evan is his usual wise and witty self. You’ll hear first from Jeff Nankivell, APF Canada’s President and CEO, who offered some introductory remarks prior to Evan’s speech.

The talk features many of Evan’s greatest hits, which are always worth hearing again, but he also offers plenty of fresh material and, you know, prognostication even, that is certainly worth paying close attention to if his track record of proven prescience is any guide. Anyway, thanks to APF Canada and, of course, to Evan Feigenbaum, and please enjoy.

Jeff Nankivell: Alors, mesdames et messieurs, c’est le temps maintenant pour le grand événement. It’s time for the main event.

Evan Feigenbaum: Mon Dieu!



Jeff: Mon Dieu, he says. I could give a very long introduction to Dr. Evan Feigenbaum. I will take a Canadian middle road on this because I think it’s worth saying that before he became the VP for Studies Asia-Pacific at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, he has had a storied career, decades, working on Asia, including launching with a PhD in Chinese politics from Stanford University.

He served a very eventful eight years in various jobs in the State Department, where he had senior responsibilities for East Asia, Central Asia, and South Asia, where he played a major role, by other people’s accounts, played a major role and contributed to some major breakthroughs in U.S.-India relations, something that is coming around again as an interesting topic for engagement and discussion. He went into the private sector and has kind of done a tour of all the places you can go in private sector consulting and in the foreign policy ecosystem in the United States.

Macro Consulting, a co-founder of Macropolo, a time with the Eurasia Group, RAND Corporation. He’s taught at Harvard. He has worked at RAND Corporation and was a co-chair of the Paulson Institute. On the Carnegie Endowment website, you list or people list different areas of expertise. I see 21 here, and there’s not one that is an exaggeration -- North Korea, security, South Asia, India, East Asia. You’ve done it all, Evan. But you’ve also been a good friend to us at the Foundation.

We had an earlier iteration of this event that we started in 2022. It was just at the time that the Indo-Pacific strategy of the government of Canada was actually weeks away from being launched. We had, with another partner, we did something we called the Indo-Pacific Strategy Forum. And Evan was a keynote speaker for that. And we did a Q&A session that was so good that it was picked up for the Sinica Podcast, which we were very pleased about.

And Evan is back with us again today, having just flown up from Washington, D.C. This morning. I can’t commend to you highly enough, following Evan on social media. He engages in an engaging way, which might account for the 55,000-plus followers, many of whom are clearly humans because they engage in ways that I don’t think AI could come up with.

And if you want to see some other talks that he’s given, I think you’ve linked recently, Evan, to the talk that you gave that I witnessed in Singapore a month ago at the Eurasia Group Global Summit there that made some excellent points about Asia and strategy and the United States. So the topic that we have loosely agreed on is Asia’s future beyond U.S.-China cooperation. But I think with this competition, sorry, competition, beyond U.S.-China competition, but I think with this high-powered group, we’re really looking forward to getting into a real conversation.

We’ve allotted a generous amount of time for this session, but I think you will find that it will fly by. So please join me in thanking and welcoming Dr. Evan Feigenbaum.

Evan: That was a long way of saying I can’t keep a job. Like every two years, I change my job.

Jeff Nankivell: Onward and upward.

Evan: Onward and upward. Okay. As Jeff said, this is not my first rodeo with the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada. And unless you think everything in the United States and in Washington is about President Donald J. Trump, who tends to suck the oxygen out of every conversation. When I came up here last time for this, it was 2022.

So we were deep into the Biden administration. Trump wasn’t back in the presidency yet. And I gave a somewhat dark keynote speech about the trajectory of American foreign policy, about where the United States was headed with allies and partners, including but not limited to Canada, where I argued to your audience that the United States would be sharpening the contradictions for its allies, not least on policy toward China.