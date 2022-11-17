Evan Feigenbaum on the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region

This week on Sinica, in lieu of the regular show we present a keynote address given by Evan Feigenbaum, VP for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, at the recent East Asia Strategy Forum, held on November 1-2 in Ottawa, Canada. The forum is put on annually by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada — APF Canada — and by the Institute for Peace & Diplomacy. The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is a not-for-profit organization focused on Canada’s relations with Asia. Its mission is to be Canada’s catalyst for engagement with Asia and Asia’s bridge to Canada. The Institute for Peace & Diplomacy (IPD) is non-profit and non-partisan international affairs think tank operating in the United States and Canada dedicated to promoting dialogue, diplomacy, prudent realism, and military restraint. The event's moderator was Jeff Nankivell, CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada or APF Canada. Jeff was the Consul General to HK before taking his post at APF Canada.

Kaiser also offers his quick take on the three-hour meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia.

3:23 – Kaiser’s analysis of the recent Biden and Xi Meeting

10:19 – Start of Evan Feigenbaum's speech

13:26 – The tension between economic and security interests in the Indo-Pacific

20:06 – The tension between coalition-building and fragmentation in the Indo-Pacific

24:02 – The American approach to strategic competition with China in the region

32:34 – Question 1: What role can American allies play in setting a positive agenda?

37:54 – Question 2: Do American national security issues have a tendency to get distorted by domestic political and economic considerations?

51:34 – Question 3: Given domestic political constraints, is there any chance of diminishing the bipartisan consensus against China?

54:29 – Question 4: Is there a conflict between the ‘rules-based international order’ and implementing targeted restrictions towards China?

57:17 – Question 5: How sustainable is China’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war?

A complete transcript of this podcast is available at TheChinaProject.com.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.