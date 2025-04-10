Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Trivium China Podcast: The U.S.-China Tariff Dumpster Fire
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:12
-44:12

Trivium China Podcast: The U.S.-China Tariff Dumpster Fire

Andrew Polk
Apr 10, 2025
Share
Transcript

Quick note from Kaiser: I just returned from Beijing on Wednesday and am driving up to New York right now, so no Sinica Podcast this week. Please listen to this excellent conversation from the guys at Trivium: It’s as current as it gets on the bewildering developments in the U.S.-China Trade War II.

In this week’s Trivium China podcast, Trivium co-founders Andrew Polk and Trey McArver unpack the whirlwind tariff tit-for-tat between the US and China over the past week.

The two discuss:

  • Whether we are now locked in an unstoppable escalatory spiral

  • Possible off-ramps for de-escalation

  • How each side is misreading the other

  • The best- and worst-case scenarios from here

  • China’s likely policy support for the domestic economy amid sky-high tariffs

Buckle up!

Discussion about this episode

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Polk
Writes Andrew Polk Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Life, Love, and Loss in China: Hazza Harding's story of resilience
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Is China Gaining Ground in Technology Diffusion? A Conversation with Jeffrey Ding
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Evolutionary Psychology and International Relations, with Jeremy Garlick
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Live in Berkeley: Jessica Chen Weiss and Ryan Hass on the U.S. and China in 2025
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Live in Berkeley: Jessica Chen Weiss and Ryan Hass on the U.S. and China in 2025
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Introducing the Trivium China Podcast, now on the Sinica Network
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Part 2: Studying China in the Absence of Access: Rediscovering a Lost Art
  Kaiser Y Kuo