Trivium China Podcast: The U.S.-China Tariff Dumpster Fire

Quick note from Kaiser: I just returned from Beijing on Wednesday and am driving up to New York right now, so no Sinica Podcast this week. Please listen to this excellent conversation from the guys at Trivium: It’s as current as it gets on the bewildering developments in the U.S.-China Trade War II.
In this week’s Trivium China podcast, Trivium co-founders Andrew Polk and Trey McArver unpack the whirlwind tariff tit-for-tat between the US and China over the past week.
The two discuss:
Whether we are now locked in an unstoppable escalatory spiral
Possible off-ramps for de-escalation
How each side is misreading the other
The best- and worst-case scenarios from here
China’s likely policy support for the domestic economy amid sky-high tariffs
Buckle up!
