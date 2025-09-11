Sinica

What Did the September 3 Parade Mean?
A double-bill with PLA Senior Colonel Zhou Bo (ret.) and historian Rana Mitter
Kaiser Y Kuo
Sep 11, 2025
This week on Sinica, I speak first with retired Senior Colonel Zhou Bo, a frequent commentator on Chinese military and security affairs and a prolific writer now at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, and with Rana Mitter of the Harvard Kennedy School and author of Forgotten Ally, a book about World War II in China.

I will update this page when the transcript is ready. Check back in a couple of days!

