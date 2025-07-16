Adam Tooze Climbs the China Learning Curve

I'm in Shaxi, a wonderful little town in the Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, and I was joined here by the Columbia economic historian Adam Tooze, who shared his thoughts on what he sees happening on the ground in China. Adam's been in China for the last month and reflects on his experiences learning about the country — and even attempting the language!
03:49 - The economic situation in China
10:42 - Patterns of consumption in China
14:38 - China’s industrial policy and renewable energy
18:52 - China vs. the U.S. on renewables
26:15 - China’s economic engagement with the Global South
33:13- Beijing’s strategic shift and Europe’s rethinking
37:49- The recent European Parliament paper
42:43 - Learning about China as an “Outsider”
51:31 - Adam’s evolving views on China
59:30 - Paying it Forward
01:01:07 - Recommendations
Paying it Forward: Kyle Chan, Pekingology.
Recommendations: Adam: Caught by the Tide, Jia Zhangke (movie).
Kaiser: Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI, Karen Hao (book), Vera, or Faith, Gary Shteyngart (book).
